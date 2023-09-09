Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-1) will look to upset the Missouri Tigers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 21 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.
Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network+
- City: Columbia, Missouri
- Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium
Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Missouri Moneyline
|Middle Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Missouri (-21)
|48.5
|-1600
|+900
|DraftKings
|Missouri (-20.5)
|47.5
|-1450
|+850
|FanDuel
|Missouri (-20.5)
|47.5
|-1800
|+920
|Tipico
|Missouri (-20.5)
|-
|-
|-
Middle Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win CUSA
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
