The Missouri Tigers (1-0) host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-1) at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Missouri ranks 55th in scoring offense (35.0 points per game) and 28th in scoring defense (10.0 points allowed per game) this season. This season has been rough for Middle Tennessee on both offense and defense, as it is posting only 7.0 points per game (11th-worst) and surrendering 56.0 points per game (eighth-worst).

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on SEC Network+.

Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Middle Tennessee Missouri 211.0 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.0 (60th) 431.0 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 194.0 (11th) 78.0 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 211.0 (32nd) 133.0 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.0 (71st) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 127 yards on 21-of-32 passing with one touchdown and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 16 yards.

Jekail Middlebrook's team-high 32 rushing yards have come on eight carries. He also leads the team with 21 receiving yards (21.0 per game) on one catch.

Jaiden Credle has hauled in 25 receiving yards on four catches to pace his team so far this season.

DJ England-Chisolm's three catches (on four targets) have netted him 16 yards (16.0 ypg).

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has 172 passing yards for Missouri, completing 81% of his passes and recording one touchdowns this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 17 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on three carries with one rushing touchdown.

Cody Schrader has 138 rushing yards on 18 carries with one touchdown.

Nathaniel Peat has 34 yards as a receiver (34.0 per game) on two catches, while also piling up 52.0 rush yards per game and one touchdown on the ground.

Luther Burden III's team-high 96 yards as a receiver have come on seven receptions (out of nine targets) with one touchdown.

Mekhi Miller has grabbed two passes while averaging 49.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

