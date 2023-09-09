When the Missouri Tigers play the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at 7:00 PM on Saturday, September 9, our projection system predicts the Tigers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Middle Tennessee (+21) Over (47.5) Missouri 35, Middle Tennessee 18

Middle Tennessee Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Blue Raiders have a 10.0% chance to win.

The Blue Raiders have not covered the spread in a game yet this year in one game with a set total.

Middle Tennessee has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 21 points or more this season (0-1).

The Blue Raiders have hit the over in all of their one games with a set total.

The average total for Middle Tennessee games this season is five more points than the point total of 47.5 in this outing.

Blue Raiders vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Missouri 35 10 35 10 -- -- Middle Tennessee 7 56 -- -- 7 56

