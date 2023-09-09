Memphis vs. Arkansas State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 9
The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) will look to upset the Memphis Tigers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The Tigers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 21.5 points. The over/under is 58.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Memphis vs. Arkansas State matchup.
Memphis vs. Arkansas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Jonesboro, Arkansas
- Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium
Memphis vs. Arkansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Memphis Moneyline
|Arkansas State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Memphis (-21.5)
|58.5
|-2500
|+1100
|DraftKings
|Memphis (-21.5)
|58.5
|-2100
|+1100
|FanDuel
|Memphis (-21.5)
|58.5
|-2800
|+1160
|Tipico
|Memphis (-22)
|-
|-
|-
Memphis vs. Arkansas State Betting Trends
Memphis 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+900
|Bet $100 to win $900
