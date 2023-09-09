The Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) host the Memphis Tigers (1-0) at Centennial Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Memphis has the 41st-ranked defense this year (14 points allowed per game), and has been more effective offensively, ranking ninth-best with 56 points per game. Arkansas State has been outplayed on both offense and defense this season, ranking seventh-worst in total offense (208 total yards per game) and sixth-worst in total defense (642 total yards allowed per game).

Memphis vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Memphis vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

Memphis Arkansas State 551 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 208 (127th) 91 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 642 (119th) 208 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 48 (124th) 343 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 160 (106th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has thrown for 334 yards (334 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 75% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Sutton Smith has racked up 115 yards on 18 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

Blake Watson has piled up 75 yards on 10 carries, scoring three times. He's grabbed five passes for 37 yards (37 per game), as well.

DeMeer Blankumsee's 98 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted six times and has registered six catches and one touchdown.

Roc Taylor has caught six passes for 78 yards (78 yards per game) this year.

Tauskie Dove's three grabs have turned into 72 yards.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

J.T. Shrout has been a dual threat for Arkansas State this season. He has 148 passing yards (148 per game) while completing 46.2% of his passes. On the ground, he's compiled 10 yards (10 ypg) on one carry.

The team's top rusher, Jaxon Dailey, has carried the ball three times for 11 yards (11 per game).

Courtney Jackson paces his squad with 66 receiving yards on three receptions.

Tennel Bryant has three receptions (on three targets) for a total of 33 yards (33 yards per game) this year.

Corey Rucker's one catch (on four targets) has netted him 28 yards (28 ypg).

