Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 9, when the Memphis Tigers and Arkansas State Red Wolves go head to head at 7:00 PM? Our projection model believes in the Tigers. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Looking to bet on Memphis vs. Arkansas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Memphis vs. Arkansas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arkansas State (+21) Over (57.5) Memphis 39, Arkansas State 20

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 2 AAC Predictions

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Arkansas State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 9.1% chance of a victory for the Red Wolves.

The Red Wolves have compiled a 0-1-0 record against the spread this season.

Arkansas State is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 21 points or greater this season.

Out of Red Wolves one games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average over/under in Arkansas State games this season equals the 57.5 point total in this outing.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tigers vs. Red Wolves 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 56.0 14.0 56.0 14.0 -- -- Arkansas State 0.0 73.0 -- -- 0.0 73.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.