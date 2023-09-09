Lars Nootbaar vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 9
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Lars Nootbaar -- .200 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Carson Spiers on the hill, on September 9 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Reds.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Carson Spiers
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .274 with 20 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 59 walks.
- Nootbaar has recorded a hit in 63 of 96 games this season (65.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (26.0%).
- In 12.5% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33 games this year (34.4%), Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (8.3%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 48 games this year, with multiple runs 13 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.254
|AVG
|.293
|.359
|OBP
|.393
|.405
|SLG
|.486
|12
|XBH
|22
|7
|HR
|6
|19
|RBI
|22
|36/30
|K/BB
|45/29
|4
|SB
|5
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.77 team ERA that ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the third-most home runs in baseball (200 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Reds will look to Spiers (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.