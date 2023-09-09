The Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) face an FCS opponent, the Eastern Washington Eagles (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field.

On offense, Fresno State ranks 41st in the FBS with 39 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 102nd in points allowed (363 points allowed per contest). Eastern Washington ranks 90th in the FCS with 10 points per game on offense, and it ranks 69th with 35 points given up per contest on defense.

Fresno State vs. Eastern Washington Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Fresno State vs. Eastern Washington Key Statistics

Fresno State Eastern Washington 487 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 338 (57th) 363 (74th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 513 (93rd) 116 (91st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 72 (100th) 371 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266 (19th) 1 (38th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene has 366 pass yards for Fresno State, completing 70.5% of his passes and collecting four touchdowns and one interception this season.

Elijah Gilliam has carried the ball 20 times for a team-high 93 yards on the ground.

This season, Devon Rivers has carried the ball four times for 19 yards (19.0 per game).

Erik Brooks' 170 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 12 times and has registered nine receptions and two touchdowns.

Jaelen Gill has caught eight passes while averaging 65.0 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Tre Watson has a total of 40 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in four passes.

Eastern Washington Stats Leaders

Kekoa Visperas leads Eastern Washington with 266 yards on 23-of-39 passing with one touchdown compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 12 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 13 carries.

Michael Wortham has carried the ball five times for 41 yards.

Malik Dotson has run for 14 yards across five attempts.

Efton Chism III has hauled in 74 receiving yards on seven receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Jakobie James has caught three passes and compiled 54 receiving yards (54.0 per game).

Nolan Ulm's three grabs (on three targets) have netted him 50 yards (50.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

