The BYU Cougars (1-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium.

BYU has the best defense this season in terms of points allowed (0.0 points allowed per game), but rank 25th-worst on offense (14.0 points per game). With 21.0 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, Southern Utah ranks 55th in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 45th, allowing 24.0 points per game.

BYU vs. Southern Utah Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Provo, Utah Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

BYU vs. Southern Utah Key Statistics

BYU Southern Utah 257.0 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 226.0 (96th) 185.0 (9th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.0 (52nd) 112.0 (95th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 87.0 (88th) 145.0 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 139.0 (86th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

BYU Stats Leaders

Kedon Slovis has thrown for 145 yards (145.0 ypg) to lead BYU, completing 60.6% of his passes this season.

The team's top rusher, LJ Martin, has carried the ball 16 times for 91 yards (91.0 per game).

Aidan Robbins has been handed the ball seven times this year and racked up 23 yards (23.0 per game).

Darius Lassiter's 43 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted six times and has totaled four catches.

Chase Roberts has caught five passes while averaging 42.0 yards per game.

Mason Fakahua has been the target of four passes and compiled four grabs for 27 yards, an average of 27.0 yards per contest.

Southern Utah Stats Leaders

Justin Miller has racked up 123 yards on 47.1% passing while collecting one touchdown pass with zero interceptions this season.

Braedon Wissler has run the ball 15 times for 45 yards.

Targhee Lambson has collected 23 yards (on seven carries) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Wooden leads his squad with 52 receiving yards on one catches.

Zack Mitchell has collected 52 receiving yards (52.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on four receptions.

Miller's one catch (on one target) has netted him 16 yards (16.0 ypg).

