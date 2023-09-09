Player prop bet odds for Bryan Reynolds and others are available when the Atlanta Braves host the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Reynolds Stats

Reynolds has 132 hits with 29 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 43 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a .265/.325/.458 slash line on the season.

Reynolds has recorded a base hit in nine games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .256 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Reynolds Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 4 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Sep. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Hayes Stats

Ke'Bryan Hayes has put up 111 hits with 23 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with nine stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .267/.309/.451 on the season.

Hayes heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.

Hayes Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 8 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 6 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Sep. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 7 0 at Cardinals Sep. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

