On Friday, Willson Contreras (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Braves.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras has 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .254.
  • Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 72nd in slugging.
  • Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this year (67 of 115), with multiple hits 29 times (25.2%).
  • In 12.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
  • Contreras has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (31.3%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (10.4%).
  • He has scored in 40 of 115 games this season, and more than once 9 times.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 57
.260 AVG .248
.345 OBP .350
.445 SLG .446
21 XBH 22
8 HR 9
26 RBI 32
51/21 K/BB 57/25
5 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
  • The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (199 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.22 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .223 to opposing hitters.
