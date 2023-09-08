Willson Contreras vs. Reds Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 8
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Friday, Willson Contreras (.275 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Abbott. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run and a walk) against the Braves.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Reds Starter: Andrew Abbott
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 26 doubles, 17 home runs and 46 walks while hitting .254.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 88th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 72nd in slugging.
- Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 58.3% of his games this year (67 of 115), with multiple hits 29 times (25.2%).
- In 12.2% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has picked up an RBI in 36 games this season (31.3%), with two or more RBI in 12 of them (10.4%).
- He has scored in 40 of 115 games this season, and more than once 9 times.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.260
|AVG
|.248
|.345
|OBP
|.350
|.445
|SLG
|.446
|21
|XBH
|22
|8
|HR
|9
|26
|RBI
|32
|51/21
|K/BB
|57/25
|5
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 18th in the league.
- The Reds have the 24th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.74).
- The Reds surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (199 total, 1.4 per game).
- Abbott makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 8-4 with a 3.22 ERA and 104 strikeouts in 95 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty threw 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 3.22 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .223 to opposing hitters.
