The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (.171 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Andrew Abbott and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Braves.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Andrew Abbott TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is batting .274 with 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 59 walks.

In 65.3% of his games this year (62 of 95), Nootbaar has picked up at least one hit, and in 25 of those games (26.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 33.7% of his games this year, Nootbaar has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (8.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored in 48 games this season, with multiple runs 13 times.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Reds

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .254 AVG .294 .359 OBP .396 .405 SLG .486 12 XBH 21 7 HR 6 19 RBI 21 36/30 K/BB 44/29 4 SB 5

Reds Pitching Rankings