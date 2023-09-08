2023 Kroger Queen City Championship Schedule: Friday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After one round of play at the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship, Ruixin Liu is in the lead (-7). Tune in to see the second round from Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio.
How to Watch the 2023 Kroger Queen City Championship
- Start Time: 7:30 AM ET
- Venue: Kenwood Country Club
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,515 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: Golf Channel
Kroger Queen City Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Ruixin Liu
|1st
|-7
|65
|Pie-Yun Chien
|2nd
|-6
|66
|Linnea Strom
|2nd
|-6
|66
|Elizabeth Szokol
|2nd
|-6
|66
|Dottie Ardina
|2nd
|-6
|66
Kroger Queen City Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Start
|Group
|1:36 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Hae-Ran Ryu (-5/6th), Linn Grant (+2/114th), Charley Hull (-5/6th)
|1:47 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Nasa Hataoka (+1/88th), Angel Yin (-1/49th), Ruoning Yin (-4/12th)
|8:47 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Jennifer Kupcho (-3/21st), Ally Ewing (-3/21st), Allisen Corpuz (E/69th)
|1:47 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Amy Yang (+3/124th), Brooke Mackenzie Henderson (-1/49th), Lydia Ko (-4/12th)
|8:36 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Rose Zhang (-2/36th), Hye-jin Choi (-5/6th), Alexis Thompson (+1/88th)
|8:36 AM ET
|Hole 1
|Nanna Madsen (-2/36th), Sei-young Kim (+3/124th), A Lim Kim (+3/124th)
|8:25 AM ET
|Hole 10
|Esther Henseleit (-2/36th), Xiyu Lin (+1/88th), Yu Liu (+2/114th)
|1:36 PM ET
|Hole 10
|Stephanie Kyriacou (-1/49th), Alexa Pano (+1/88th), Maria Gabriela Lopez (-1/49th)
|1:14 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Grace Kim (-1/49th), Cheyenne Knight (+3/124th), Chanettee Wannasaen (-1/49th)
|1:25 PM ET
|Hole 1
|Perrine Delacour (-5/6th), Albane Valenzuela (+3/124th), Marina Alex (+3/124th)
