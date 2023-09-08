The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) will look to upset the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) on Friday, September 8, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS). The Jayhawks are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 56.5 points.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Kansas vs. Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Kansas vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Kansas is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

The Jayhawks have not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Illinois is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).

Kansas & Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Kansas To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000 Illinois To Win the National Champ. +30000 Bet $100 to win $30000 To Win the Big Ten +6600 Bet $100 to win $6600

