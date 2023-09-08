The Illinois Fighting Illini (1-0) visit the Kansas Jayhawks (1-0) at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) on Friday, September 8, 2023.

On the offensive side of the ball, Kansas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 18th-best in the FBS by averaging 48 points per game. The Jayhawks rank 53rd on defense (17 points allowed per game). Illinois ranks 68th in the FBS with 30 points per contest on offense, and it ranks 91st with 28 points given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Below we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN2.

Kansas vs. Illinois Game Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas vs. Illinois Key Statistics

Kansas Illinois 521 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 374 (82nd) 217 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416 (89th) 245 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 163 (58th) 276 (48th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 211 (77th) 1 (39th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (39th) 2 (27th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (50th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has been a dual threat for Kansas so far this season. He has 276 passing yards, completing 78.6% of his passes and throwing two touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 41 yards (41 ypg) on five carries.

Devin Neal has carried the ball 13 times for a team-high 94 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on three catches for 25 yards (25 per game) and one touchdown in the pass game.

Lawrence Arnold has hauled in four receptions for 77 yards (77 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Quentin Skinner has put together a 77-yard season so far, hauling in four passes on six targets.

Luke Grimm has been the target of four passes and compiled four catches for 33 yards, an average of 33 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Illinois Stats Leaders

Luke Altmyer has been a dual threat for Illinois this season. He has 211 passing yards (211 per game) while completing 69.2% of his passes. He's thrown two touchdown passes and one interception this season. On the ground, he's compiled 69 yards (69 ypg) on nine carries.

Reggie Love III has compiled 58 yards on 12 carries.

Pat Bryant has hauled in 64 receiving yards on six receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Casey Washington has four receptions (on five targets) for a total of 54 yards (54 yards per game) this year.

Isaiah Williams has racked up 51 reciving yards (51 ypg) this season.

