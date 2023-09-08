Tyler Stephenson and the Cincinnati Reds will play Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in the first of a three-game series, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Cardinals have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favored Reds (-125). The over/under is 10.5 runs for the game (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -125 +105 10.5 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 3-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Cardinals' ATS record is 1-1-0 over their last 10 matchups (oddsmakers set spreads in two of those games). The average over/under established by sportsbooks in St. Louis' past five contests has been 9.8, a run in which the Cardinals and their opponents have hit the over every time.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been victorious in 26, or 43.3%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

St. Louis has a record of 17-22 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving St. Louis have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 67 of 137 chances this season.

The Cardinals are 2-8-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-40 30-39 27-21 34-57 46-57 15-21

