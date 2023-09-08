Braves vs. Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 8
The Atlanta Braves (91-48) and Pittsburgh Pirates (65-75) clash on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Truist Park.
The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (11-4, 3.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Mitch Keller (11-8, 3.93 ERA).
Braves vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (11-4, 3.42 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (11-8, 3.93 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder
- The Braves will send Elder (11-4) to the mound for his 28th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, a 2.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.223 in 27 games this season.
- In 27 starts this season, he's earned 15 quality starts.
- Elder has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 27 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
Bryce Elder vs. Pirates
- The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with 589 runs scored this season. They have a .235 batting average this campaign with 137 home runs (27th in the league).
- The right-hander has allowed the Pirates to go 6-for-20 with a double and five RBI in five innings this season.
Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller
- The Pirates are sending Keller (11-8) out to make his 29th start of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.93 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put together a 3.93 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings during 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.
- Keller is trying to build upon a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.
- Keller will try to extend a 28-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).
- He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
- The 27-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.93), 34th in WHIP (1.255), and 13th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Mitch Keller vs. Braves
- The opposing Braves offense has the best slugging percentage (.504) and ranks first in home runs hit (270) in all of MLB. They have a collective .276 batting average, and are first in the league with 1315 total hits and first in MLB play scoring 809 runs.
- Keller has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.8 WHIP against the Braves this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .391 batting average over one appearance.
