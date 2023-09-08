Friday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (91-48) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-75) clashing at Truist Park (on September 8) at 7:20 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 win for the Braves.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Bryce Elder (11-4) to the mound, while Mitch Keller (11-8) will get the nod for the Pirates.

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 3-2-0 against the spread.

The Braves have won 83, or 66.4%, of the 125 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta is 29-12 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.

No team has scored more than the 809 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.89).

Braves Schedule