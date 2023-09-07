Treylon Burks is being drafted as the 34th wide receiver off the board in summer drafts after he generated 55.1 fantasy points last season (80th at his position). For a look at what we can expect from the Tennessee Titans WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Is Burks on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Treylon Burks Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 61.10 114.00 - Overall Rank 208 105 82 Position Rank 76 34 34

Similar Players to Consider

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Treylon Burks 2022 Stats

On 54 targets, Burks racked up 444 receiving yards on 33 receptions with one TD last year, averaging 26.1 yards per game.

In his best game last season, Burks picked up 11.1 fantasy points -- via seven receptions, 111 yards. That was in Week 11 versus the Green Bay Packers.

In Week 16 against the Houston Texans, Burks finished with a season-low 1.5 fantasy points, via this stat line: zero receptions, zero yards, on two targets.

Rep Burks and the Tennessee Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Treylon Burks 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 5.5 5 3 55 0 Week 2 @Bills 4.7 6 4 47 0 Week 3 Raiders 2.1 2 1 13 0 Week 4 @Colts 1.8 3 2 14 0 Week 10 Broncos 2.4 6 3 24 0 Week 11 @Packers 11.1 8 7 111 0 Week 12 Bengals 7.0 6 4 70 0 Week 13 @Eagles 8.5 1 1 25 1 Week 16 Texans 1.5 2 0 0 0 Week 17 Cowboys 8.6 8 4 66 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 1.9 7 4 19 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.