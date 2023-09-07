Tommy Edman vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Tommy Edman (.410 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 100 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Max Fried. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Braves.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 23 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks while batting .246.
- Edman is batting .375 during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Edman has picked up a hit in 59.3% of his 113 games this season, with multiple hits in 20.4% of those games.
- In 11 games this year, he has hit a home run (9.7%, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish).
- In 23.0% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 39.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.6%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|51
|.264
|AVG
|.225
|.320
|OBP
|.299
|.396
|SLG
|.440
|14
|XBH
|25
|6
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|15
|34/14
|K/BB
|35/18
|15
|SB
|8
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- The Braves will send Fried (6-1) out for his 12th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 2.52 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 11 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .250 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.