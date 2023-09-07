Ryan Tannehill 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Ryan Tannehill, who is currently the 32nd quarterback off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (198th overall), posted 161.2 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 25th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the Tennessee Titans QB.
Ryan Tannehill Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|161.24
|187.06
|-
|Overall Rank
|50
|42
|198
|Position Rank
|25
|29
|32
Ryan Tannehill 2022 Stats
- Last year Tannehill totaled 2,536 passing yards (149.2 per game), going 212-for-325 (65.2%) with 13 TDs and six INTs.
- His rushing stats were 34 carries for 98 yards and two TDs, averaging 5.8 yards per game.
- In his best game last season, Tannehill picked up 19.4 fantasy points -- 19-of-36 (52.8%), 255 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs. That was in Week 10 versus the Denver Broncos.
- Tannehill accumulated 0.9 fantasy points -- 11-of-20 (55%), 117 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs -- in his worst game last year. That was in Week 2 versus the Buffalo Bills.
Ryan Tannehill 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Giants
|19.3
|20-for-33
|266
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|0.9
|11-for-20
|117
|0
|2
|0
|Week 3
|Raiders
|18.8
|19-for-27
|264
|1
|1
|1
|Week 4
|@Colts
|14.4
|17-for-21
|137
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|11.5
|15-for-25
|181
|1
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Colts
|3.9
|13-for-20
|132
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|19.4
|19-for-36
|255
|2
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Packers
|19.0
|22-for-27
|333
|2
|1
|0
|Week 12
|Bengals
|12.5
|22-for-34
|291
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|13.0
|14-for-22
|141
|1
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|17.8
|25-for-38
|254
|2
|1
|0
|Week 15
|@Chargers
|10.7
|15-for-22
|165
|0
|1
|1
