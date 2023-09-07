Richie Palacios vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 7
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Richie Palacios returns to action for the St. Louis Cardinals against Max Fried and the Atlanta BravesSeptember 7 at 7:20 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since September 3, when he went 2-for-4 against the Pirates.
Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Max Fried
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Richie Palacios At The Plate
- Palacios has two doubles, a home run and a walk while batting .353.
- Palacios has picked up a hit in 66.7% of his 12 games this season, with more than one hit in 25.0% of them.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In four games this year (33.3%), Palacios has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in one of 12 games.
Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.300
|AVG
|.429
|.300
|OBP
|.467
|.350
|SLG
|.714
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|3
|2/0
|K/BB
|3/1
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 149 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Fried gets the start for the Braves, his 12th of the season. He is 6-1 with a 2.52 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 2.52 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .250 to opposing batters.
