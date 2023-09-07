With an ADP that ranks him 138th at his position (497th overall), Kyle Philips has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he generated 3.8 fantasy points, which ranked him 164th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Tennessee Titans WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Is Philips on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Kyle Philips Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 3.80 51.37 - Overall Rank 472 268 497 Position Rank 173 103 138

Similar Players to Consider

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Kyle Philips 2022 Stats

On 13 targets, Philips piled up 78 receiving yards on eight catches last year, averaging 4.6 yards per game.

In his best performance last year -- Week 1 against the New York Giants -- Philips accumulated 4.6 fantasy points. His stat line: six catches, 66 yards.

In Week 2 versus the Buffalo Bills, Philips finished with a season-low -1.5 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, five yards, on one target.

Rep Philips and the Tennessee Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyle Philips 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 4.6 9 6 66 0 Week 2 @Bills -1.5 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Colts 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Commanders 0.7 2 1 7 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.