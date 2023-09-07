Following a campaign in which he put up 5.3 fantasy points (117th among RBs), the Tennessee Titans' Julius Chestnut is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 135th running back off the board this summer (892nd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his numbers and projections below.

Julius Chestnut Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 5.30 12.27 - Overall Rank 453 510 792 Position Rank 105 134 135

Similar Players to Consider

Julius Chestnut 2022 Stats

Chestnut ran for 12 yards on nine carries, averaging 0.8 yards per game, last year.

In his best performance last season, Chestnut finished with 3.2 fantasy points -- 4 carries, -1 yards; 1 reception, 33 yards. That was in Week 17 versus the Dallas Cowboys.

In Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chestnut put up a season-low 0.8 fantasy points, courtesy of this stat line: 0 carries, 0 yards.

Julius Chestnut 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 13 @Eagles 1.3 5 13 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 0.8 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Cowboys 3.2 4 -1 0 0

