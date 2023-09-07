With an average draft position that ranks him 73rd at his position (291st overall), Hassan Haskins has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 15.0 fantasy points, which ranked him 91st at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Tennessee Titans RB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Hassan Haskins Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 15.00 30.96 - Overall Rank 375 335 291 Position Rank 85 95 73

Similar Players to Consider

Hassan Haskins 2022 Stats

On 25 attempts last year, Haskins compiled 93 yards rushing for 5.5 yards per game.

In Week 17 last season against the Dallas Cowboys, Haskins put up a season-high of 5.3 fantasy points, with this stat line: 12 carries, 40 yards.

In Week 7 versus the Indianapolis Colts, Haskins posted a season-low 0.5 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 0 carries, 0 yards.

Hassan Haskins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 2 @Bills 3.7 9 37 0 0 Week 7 Colts 0.5 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 0.7 1 5 0 0 Week 15 @Chargers 1.5 1 8 0 0 Week 16 Texans 1.7 0 0 0 0 Week 17 Cowboys 5.3 12 40 0 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 1.6 2 3 0 0

