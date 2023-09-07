The Atlanta Braves, including Eddie Rosario (.324 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), take on starting pitcher Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

Stadium: Truist Park

Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Discover More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is hitting .259 with 23 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 34 walks.

Among the qualifying batters, he ranks 75th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 102nd and he is 35th in slugging.

Rosario has had a hit in 73 of 121 games this season (60.3%), including multiple hits 27 times (22.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 14.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has had at least one RBI in 28.1% of his games this year (34 of 121), with more than one RBI 18 times (14.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 47 games this year (38.8%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 59 .286 AVG .230 .329 OBP .301 .557 SLG .393 26 XBH 20 15 HR 5 43 RBI 22 55/14 K/BB 49/20 0 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings