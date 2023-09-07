With an ADP that ranks him fifth at his position (12th overall), Derrick Henry has been one of the top running backs off the draft board this summer. Last season, he generated 269.8 fantasy points (second among RBs). For a look at what we can expect from the Tennessee Titans RB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Derrick Henry Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 269.76 219.52 - Overall Rank 14 25 12 Position Rank 3 2 5

Derrick Henry 2022 Stats

As a rusher, Henry got 349 attempts for 1,538 yards rushing a season ago (90.5 per game) and scored 13 TDs. He also caught 33 passes for 398 yards (23.4 per game).

In Week 8 last year against the Houston Texans, Henry put up a season-high of 34.8 fantasy points, with these numbers: 32 carries, 219 yards, 2 TDs.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 13 versus the Philadelphia Eagles -- Henry accumulated 3.8 fantasy points. His stat line was: 11 carries, 30 yards.

Derrick Henry 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Giants 8.2 21 82 0 0 Week 2 @Bills 8.5 13 25 1 0 Week 3 Raiders 20.3 20 85 1 0 Week 4 @Colts 20.7 22 114 1 0 Week 5 @Commanders 25.2 28 102 2 0 Week 7 Colts 13.8 30 128 0 0 Week 8 @Texans 34.8 32 219 2 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 23.5 17 115 2 0 Week 10 Broncos 6.7 19 53 0 0 Week 11 @Packers 23.4 28 87 1 0 Week 12 Bengals 11.7 17 38 0 0 Week 13 @Eagles 3.8 11 30 0 0 Week 14 Jaguars 17.5 17 121 1 0 Week 15 @Chargers 22.3 21 104 1 0 Week 16 Texans 16.6 23 126 1 0 Week 18 @Jaguars 12.8 30 109 0 0

