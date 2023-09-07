Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Nolan Arenado and others in the Atlanta Braves-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Truist Park on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Braves Game Info

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 25 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 37 walks and 87 RBI (140 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He has a .272/.321/.481 slash line on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 6 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 1 at Braves Sep. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 146 hits with 26 doubles, 23 home runs and 74 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .277/.367/.457 so far this season.

Goldschmidt brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Braves Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Max Fried Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Fried Stats

The Braves will hand the ball to Max Fried (6-1) for his 12th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Fried will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 11 chances this season.

Fried Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Sep. 1 7.0 3 0 0 10 2 at Giants Aug. 26 6.0 6 2 2 8 2 vs. Giants Aug. 20 5.2 9 3 3 6 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 6.0 8 2 2 2 1 at Pirates Aug. 9 4.0 6 4 4 4 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 185 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 32 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 86 runs with 63 stolen bases.

He's slashing .330/.411/.570 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 5 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 141 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 46 home runs, 88 walks and 115 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .270/.375/.591 on the year.

Olson takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with three home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 6 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Dodgers Sep. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 1 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

