Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Ronald Acuna Jr., Nolan Arenado and others in the Atlanta Braves-St. Louis Cardinals matchup at Truist Park on Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Max Fried Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Fried Stats

The Braves' Max Fried (6-1) will make his 12th start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Fried has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 11 chances this season.

Fried Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Sep. 1 7.0 3 0 0 10 2 at Giants Aug. 26 6.0 6 2 2 8 2 vs. Giants Aug. 20 5.2 9 3 3 6 1 vs. Yankees Aug. 14 6.0 8 2 2 2 1 at Pirates Aug. 9 4.0 6 4 4 4 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 185 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 32 home runs, 71 walks and 86 RBI. He's also stolen 63 bases.

He's slashed .330/.411/.570 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 5 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 141 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, 46 home runs, 88 walks and 115 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .270/.375/.591 slash line on the year.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .300 with three home runs, two walks and three RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 6 3-for-4 2 1 1 6 0 vs. Cardinals Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Dodgers Sep. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 1 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 140 hits with 25 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 87 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a .272/.321/.481 slash line so far this year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 6 2-for-5 2 0 0 3 1 at Braves Sep. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 26 doubles, 23 home runs, 74 walks and 73 RBI (146 total hits). He has swiped 10 bases.

He's slashing .277/.367/.457 so far this season.

Goldschmidt has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 6 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 0 at Braves Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0

