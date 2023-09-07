Thursday, Andrew Knizner and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Atlanta Braves and Max Fried, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since September 3, when he went 0-for-4 against the Pirates.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Braves Starter: Max Fried
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

  • Knizner has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 10 walks while hitting .243.
  • Knizner has had a hit in 34 of 57 games this season (59.6%), including multiple hits 11 times (19.3%).
  • In 15.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Knizner has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (31.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (10.5%).
  • In 36.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 26
.258 AVG .227
.301 OBP .269
.433 SLG .466
9 XBH 9
4 HR 6
16 RBI 12
26/5 K/BB 25/5
0 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The Braves pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (149 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Fried (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.52 ERA in 60 2/3 innings pitched, with 63 strikeouts.
  • His last appearance came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the left-hander went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.52, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .250 against him.
