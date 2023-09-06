On Wednesday, Willson Contreras (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 95 points below season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 26 doubles, 16 home runs and 45 walks while batting .251.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.

Contreras has recorded a hit in 66 of 114 games this season (57.9%), including 28 multi-hit games (24.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 11.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has driven in a run in 35 games this year (30.7%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (9.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34.2% of his games this year (39 of 114), with two or more runs nine times (7.9%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 56 .260 AVG .242 .345 OBP .345 .445 SLG .429 21 XBH 21 8 HR 8 26 RBI 29 51/21 K/BB 57/24 5 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings