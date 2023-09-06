Tommy Edman vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Tommy Edman (.485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman has 22 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .246.
- Edman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .375 with one homer.
- Edman has gotten at least one hit in 58.9% of his games this season (66 of 112), with more than one hit 23 times (20.5%).
- He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 23.2% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this year (40.2%), including 12 multi-run games (10.7%).
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|50
|.264
|AVG
|.225
|.320
|OBP
|.296
|.396
|SLG
|.438
|14
|XBH
|24
|6
|HR
|6
|27
|RBI
|15
|34/14
|K/BB
|35/17
|15
|SB
|7
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9 to pace the league.
- The Braves' 3.84 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 145 home runs (1.1 per game), the second-fewest in the league.
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 28th of the season. He is 16-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 245 strikeouts in 159 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 20th in ERA (3.62), sixth in WHIP (1.054), and first in K/9 (13.8) among pitchers who qualify.
