On Wednesday, Tommy Edman (.485 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Braves.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman has 22 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .246.

Edman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .375 with one homer.

Edman has gotten at least one hit in 58.9% of his games this season (66 of 112), with more than one hit 23 times (20.5%).

He has gone deep in 9.8% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 23.2% of his games this year, Edman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 45 games this year (40.2%), including 12 multi-run games (10.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 50 .264 AVG .225 .320 OBP .296 .396 SLG .438 14 XBH 24 6 HR 6 27 RBI 15 34/14 K/BB 35/17 15 SB 7

Braves Pitching Rankings