Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with an on-base percentage of .347 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Dakota Hudson on the mound, on September 6 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.413), slugging percentage (.573) and OPS (.986) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Acuna has reached base via a hit in 104 games this season (of 137 played), and had multiple hits in 59 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 21.9% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has driven home a run in 54 games this year (39.4%), including more than one RBI in 13.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..

He has scored in 62.0% of his games this season (85 of 137), with two or more runs 29 times (21.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 69 .329 AVG .333 .424 OBP .402 .566 SLG .579 32 XBH 35 14 HR 18 38 RBI 48 39/42 K/BB 36/29 29 SB 34

Cardinals Pitching Rankings