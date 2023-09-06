Ronald Acuna Jr. and Nolan Arenado are among the players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the St. Louis Cardinals meet at Truist Park on Wednesday (first pitch at 7:20 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Braves Game Info

When: Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has 24 doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 37 walks and 87 RBI (138 total hits). He has swiped two bases.

He has a slash line of .271/.320/.479 on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 5 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 2 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 26 doubles, 22 home runs, 73 walks and 71 RBI (144 total hits). He's also stolen 10 bases.

He's slashed .275/.365/.451 on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Sep. 5 2-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 2 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Pirates Sep. 1 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Spencer Strider Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 9.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Strider Stats

The Braves will send Spencer Strider (16-4) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 16 of them.

Strider will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has six appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.62 ERA ranks 20th, 1.054 WHIP ranks sixth, and 13.8 K/9 ranks first.

Strider Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Aug. 31 6.0 4 4 4 9 2 at Giants Aug. 25 7.0 3 1 1 9 1 vs. Giants Aug. 18 7.0 1 0 0 10 1 at Mets Aug. 12 7.0 3 0 0 6 4 at Pirates Aug. 7 2.2 5 6 6 3 3

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 184 hits with 32 doubles, three triples, 32 home runs and 71 walks. He has driven in 86 runs with 63 stolen bases.

He's slashed .332/.413/.573 on the year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 5 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 2 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Sep. 1 2-for-4 2 1 1 6 1 at Dodgers Aug. 31 3-for-4 1 1 4 6 1

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 24 doubles, three triples, 45 home runs, 88 walks and 114 RBI (138 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .266/.373/.584 on the year.

Olson takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .143 with two home runs, two walks and two RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Sep. 5 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 at Dodgers Sep. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Dodgers Sep. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Sep. 1 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Aug. 31 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

