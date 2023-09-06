Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves take the field against Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET, in the second of a three-game series at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 263 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .502 slugging percentage this season, hammering out 523 extra-base hits.

The Braves lead the majors with a .275 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 1 offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (795 total runs).

The Braves have a league-best .344 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out eight times per game, the sixth-lowest average in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.84 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 12th-ranked WHIP (1.265).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Spencer Strider (16-4) to the mound for his 28th start of the season. He is 16-4 with a 3.62 ERA and 245 strikeouts through 159 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

Strider is looking to pick up his 17th quality start of the year in this outing.

Strider will look to go five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.9 innings per outing.

He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/31/2023 Dodgers W 8-7 Away Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 9/1/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/2/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Emmet Sheehan 9/3/2023 Dodgers L 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Bobby Miller 9/5/2023 Cardinals L 10-6 Home Mike Soroka Miles Mikolas 9/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Spencer Strider Dakota Hudson 9/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Max Fried Adam Wainwright 9/8/2023 Pirates - Home Bryce Elder Thomas Hatch 9/9/2023 Pirates - Home Charlie Morton Johan Oviedo 9/10/2023 Pirates - Home - - 9/11/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Taijuan Walker

