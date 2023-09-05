Tyler O'Neill vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Tyler O'Neill (.355 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Pirates.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Braves Player Props
|Cardinals vs Braves Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Braves Odds
|Cardinals vs Braves Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Braves
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill is hitting .232 with 13 doubles, eight home runs and 25 walks.
- O'Neill has picked up a hit in 39 of 61 games this season, with multiple hits eight times.
- He has homered in eight games this year (13.1%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 21.3% of his games this year, O'Neill has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32.8% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 4.9%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Braves
- Click Here for Andrew Knizner
- Click Here for Willson Contreras
- Click Here for Nolan Gorman
- Click Here for Lars Nootbaar
- Click Here for Paul Goldschmidt
- Click Here for Tommy Edman
- Click Here for Nolan Arenado
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|27
|.245
|AVG
|.216
|.336
|OBP
|.290
|.473
|SLG
|.340
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|9
|31/15
|K/BB
|31/10
|2
|SB
|2
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff leads the league.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, one per game).
- Soroka will take the mound to start for the Braves, his first of the season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 26-year-old righty.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.