Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Ronald Acuna Jr. -- with a slugging percentage of .689 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on September 5 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .416, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .578.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks fourth, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has picked up a hit in 76.5% of his 136 games this season, with multiple hits in 43.4% of them.
- Looking at the 136 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 30 of them (22.1%), and in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has driven in a run in 53 games this season (39.0%), including 18 games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 62.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 21.3%.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|69
|.336
|AVG
|.333
|.431
|OBP
|.402
|.577
|SLG
|.579
|32
|XBH
|35
|14
|HR
|18
|37
|RBI
|48
|39/42
|K/BB
|36/29
|29
|SB
|34
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.67 team ERA ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 138 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Cardinals will send Mikolas (6-10) to the mound to make his 30th start of the season. He is 6-10 with a 4.66 ERA and 112 strikeouts in 164 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the San Diego Padres, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 42nd, 1.308 WHIP ranks 38th, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 50th among qualifying pitchers this season.
