Nolan Gorman vs. Braves Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 5
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Nolan Gorman -- .097 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Atlanta Braves, with Mike Soroka on the mound, on September 5 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with two RBI against the Pirates.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Mike Soroka
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is batting .230 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 124th, his on-base percentage ranks 97th, and he is 49th in the league in slugging.
- Gorman has picked up a hit in 56.8% of his 111 games this season, with multiple hits in 17.1% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 20 games this year (18.0%), homering in 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Gorman has driven in a run in 37 games this season (33.3%), including 20 games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this year (36.0%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|55
|GP
|56
|.274
|AVG
|.188
|.361
|OBP
|.278
|.537
|SLG
|.385
|22
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|10
|46
|RBI
|24
|70/25
|K/BB
|70/23
|4
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (141 total, one per game).
- Soroka will start for the Braves, his first this season.
- The 26-year-old right-hander makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
