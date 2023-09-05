The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Mike Soroka and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Mike Soroka

Mike Soroka TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar has 19 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 57 walks while batting .279.

In 61 of 92 games this season (66.3%) Nootbaar has picked up a hit, and in 25 of those games he had more than one (27.2%).

He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (34.8%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (8.7%).

In 47 of 92 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 45 .254 AVG .304 .359 OBP .403 .405 SLG .506 12 XBH 21 7 HR 6 19 RBI 21 36/30 K/BB 43/27 4 SB 5

Braves Pitching Rankings