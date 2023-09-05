The Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals will meet on Tuesday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET, with Matt Olson and Paul Goldschmidt among those expected to step up at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 259 home runs in total.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .501 slugging percentage.

The Braves have an MLB-high .275 batting average.

Atlanta has the top offense in MLB action, scoring 5.8 runs per game (789 total runs).

The Braves have a league-high .344 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out eight times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in the majors.

Atlanta has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 12th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Mike Soroka starts for the first time this season for the Braves.

It's the first appearance this season for the 26-year-old right-hander, and his first outing in more than a year.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/30/2023 Rockies W 7-3 Away Darius Vines Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers W 8-7 Away Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 9/1/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/2/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Emmet Sheehan 9/3/2023 Dodgers L 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Bobby Miller 9/5/2023 Cardinals - Home Mike Soroka Miles Mikolas 9/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Spencer Strider Dakota Hudson 9/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Max Fried Adam Wainwright 9/8/2023 Pirates - Home Bryce Elder Thomas Hatch 9/9/2023 Pirates - Home Charlie Morton Johan Oviedo 9/10/2023 Pirates - Home - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.