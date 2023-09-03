Travis d'Arnaud, with a slugging percentage of .263 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is hitting .246 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

d'Arnaud has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

In 15.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

d'Arnaud has driven in a run in 22 games this season (38.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 23 of 57 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 32 .209 AVG .272 .289 OBP .316 .430 SLG .448 9 XBH 12 5 HR 5 17 RBI 17 17/10 K/BB 32/7 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings