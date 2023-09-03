Travis d'Arnaud vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Travis d'Arnaud, with a slugging percentage of .263 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, September 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Dodgers.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is hitting .246 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks.
- d'Arnaud has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 57 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 15.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- d'Arnaud has driven in a run in 22 games this season (38.6%), including nine games with more than one RBI (15.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 23 of 57 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|32
|.209
|AVG
|.272
|.289
|OBP
|.316
|.430
|SLG
|.448
|9
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|17
|17/10
|K/BB
|32/7
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.20 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
