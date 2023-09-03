The Pittsburgh Pirates (63-73) aim to add on to their five-game winning streak when they face the St. Louis Cardinals (58-78) on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, at Busch Stadium.

The probable starters are Zack Thompson (3-5) for the Cardinals and Johan Oviedo (8-13) for the Pirates.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Thompson - STL (3-5, 3.92 ERA) vs Oviedo - PIT (8-13, 4.20 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Thompson

The Cardinals will send Thompson (3-5) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in four innings against the San Diego Padres.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.92 and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .278 in 20 games this season.

Zack Thompson vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with 573 runs scored this season. They have a .235 batting average this campaign with 132 home runs (28th in the league).

This season, the left-hander has pitched against the Pirates in three games, and they have gone 7-for-30 with three doubles, a home run and two RBI over eight innings.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Johan Oviedo

Oviedo (8-13) takes the mound first for the Pirates in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 4.20 ERA in 154 1/3 innings pitched, with 134 strikeouts.

The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw nine scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

During 27 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 4.20 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .229 to his opponents.

Oviedo is looking to pick up his 14th quality start of the season.

Oviedo is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.7 frames per start.

In three of his appearances this season he has not give up an earned run.

This season, the 25-year-old ranks 37th in ERA (4.20), 39th in WHIP (1.276), and 39th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers.

Johan Oviedo vs. Cardinals

The opposing Cardinals offense has a collective .253 batting average, and is 10th in the league with 1175 total hits and 17th in MLB action with 609 runs scored. They have the ninth-ranked slugging percentage (.426) and are eighth in all of MLB with 185 home runs.

Oviedo has thrown 12 innings, giving up two earned runs on 10 hits while striking out 15 against the Cardinals this season.

