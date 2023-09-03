The Atlanta Braves (90-45) visit the Los Angeles Dodgers (83-52) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday, a game featuring two of MLB's most consistent batters. Ronald Acuna Jr. has an average of .337 (fourth in league) for the Braves, while Freddie Freeman is second at .341 for the Dodgers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Charlie Morton (14-10) to the mound, while Bobby Miller (8-3) will get the nod for the Dodgers.

Braves vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Morton - ATL (14-10, 3.29 ERA) vs Miller - LAD (8-3, 4.00 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Charlie Morton

The Braves' Morton (14-10) will make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on three hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

The 39-year-old has pitched in 26 games this season with a 3.29 ERA and 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .238.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Morton has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 26 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Charlie Morton vs. Dodgers

The Dodgers have scored 759 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB. They have 1175 hits, 10th in baseball, with 213 home runs (second in the league).

The Dodgers have gone 7-for-22 with a double, a triple, two home runs and six RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

The Dodgers will send Miller (8-3) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts over 87 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

In 16 games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.

Miller is looking to secure his seventh quality start of the season.

Miller will try to continue a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).

In three of his 16 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Bobby Miller vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has the best slugging percentage (.502) and ranks first in home runs hit (258) in all of MLB. They have a collective .276 batting average, and are first in the league with 1279 total hits and first in MLB play scoring 788 runs.

In five innings over one appearance against the Braves this season, Miller has a 1.8 ERA and a 1 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .211.

