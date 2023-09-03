Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves will meet Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday at Dodger Stadium, at 4:10 PM ET.

Braves vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 3, 2023

Sunday, September 3, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 258 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-leading .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves have an MLB-high .276 batting average.

Atlanta is the top-scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.8 runs per game (788 total).

The Braves are the top team in MLB play this season with a .345 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out eight times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.80 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves have the 11th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.260).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 27th of the season. He is 14-10 with a 3.29 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 147 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.

Morton is looking to record his fourth quality start in a row in this game.

Morton will try to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 26 outings this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/29/2023 Rockies W 3-1 Away Charlie Morton Peter Lambert 8/30/2023 Rockies W 7-3 Away Darius Vines Kyle Freeland 8/31/2023 Dodgers W 8-7 Away Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 9/1/2023 Dodgers W 6-3 Away Max Fried Julio Urías 9/2/2023 Dodgers W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Emmet Sheehan 9/3/2023 Dodgers - Away Charlie Morton Bobby Miller 9/5/2023 Cardinals - Home - Miles Mikolas 9/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Spencer Strider Dakota Hudson 9/7/2023 Cardinals - Home Max Fried Adam Wainwright 9/8/2023 Pirates - Home Bryce Elder Thomas Hatch 9/9/2023 Pirates - Home Charlie Morton Johan Oviedo

