Austin Riley vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 3
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Bobby Miller) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, September 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Austin Riley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Austin Riley At The Plate
- Riley is batting .279 with 27 doubles, a triple, 32 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 25th in batting average, 52nd in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.
- In 95 of 135 games this season (70.4%) Riley has had a hit, and in 47 of those games he had more than one (34.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 22.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Riley has had at least one RBI in 38.5% of his games this season (52 of 135), with two or more RBI 22 times (16.3%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 70 of 135 games this year, and more than once 23 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|69
|.301
|AVG
|.259
|.361
|OBP
|.315
|.547
|SLG
|.476
|32
|XBH
|28
|15
|HR
|17
|40
|RBI
|45
|70/24
|K/BB
|72/23
|2
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.20).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (162 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his 17th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 4.00 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 87 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.00, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .236 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.