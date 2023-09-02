The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-0) face an FCS opponent, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at FirstBank Stadium.

Vanderbilt has been clicking on all fronts this year, as they rank 12th-best in scoring offense (35 points per game) and 25th-best in scoring defense (28 points allowed per game). Alabama A&M totaled 378 yards per game on offense last season (60th in the FCS), and it allowed 381.5 yards per game (64th) on the defensive side of the ball.

Here we will go deep into the specifics about this contest, including how to watch on SEC Network+.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: FirstBank Stadium

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M Key Statistics (2022)

Vanderbilt Alabama A&M 347.3 (107th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 378 (59th) 461.3 (114th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.5 (55th) 159.9 (58th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.8 (59th) 187.3 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 222.2 (57th) 16 (41st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (123rd) 16 (84th) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (15th)

Vanderbilt Stats Leaders

AJ Swann has recorded 258 yards (258 ypg) on 19-of-30 passing with three touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Patrick Smith has 30 rushing yards on seven carries with one touchdown.

Chase Gillespie has been handed the ball six times this year and racked up 13 yards (13 per game). He's also helped out in the passing game with two grabs for 17 yards

Jayden McGowan has hauled in six receptions for 72 yards (72 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. .

Will Sheppard has put together a 68-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in six passes on eight targets.

Gamarion Carter has a total of 41 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in one pass.

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders (2022)

Xaiver Lankford completed 55.3% of his passes to throw for 1,252 yards and six touchdowns last season. He also helped on the ground, collecting three touchdowns while racking up 269 yards.

Donovan Eaglin racked up six rushing touchdowns on 73 yards per game last season.

Last season Harold Jemison Jr. rushed for 302 yards. He also scored five total touchdowns.

Isiah Cox was targeted 2.5 times per game and collected 429 receiving yards and three touchdowns over the course of 2022.

Keenan Hambrick grabbed two touchdowns and had 370 receiving yards (33.6 ypg) in 2022.

Cameron Young hauled in 30 passes on his way to 360 receiving yards and three touchdowns a season ago.

