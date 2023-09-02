The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (0-0) take on an FCS opponent, the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Sanford Stadium.

Georgia was a difficult matchup for opposing teams last season, as it ranked top-25 in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 41.1 points per game) and scoring defense (fifth-best with 14.3 points allowed per game). UT Martin had the 88th-ranked defense last year (407.5 yards allowed per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th-best with 442.5 yards per game.

UT Martin vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Sanford Stadium

UT Martin vs. Georgia Key Statistics (2022)

UT Martin Georgia 442.5 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 501.1 (1st) 407.5 (79th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.8 (41st) 175.2 (42nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 205.6 (19th) 267.4 (21st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 295.5 (15th) 3 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (33rd) 2 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (51st)

UT Martin Stats Leaders (2022)

Dresser Winn threw for an average of 264 pass yards per contest and tossed 18 touchdowns last season.

Zak Wallace accumulated 1,027 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground during last year's campaign.

Last season Sam Franklin rushed for 676 yards. He also scored eight total touchdowns.

Colton Dowell was targeted 6.5 times per game and piled up 1,032 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the course of 2022.

DeVonte Tanksley caught 53 passes last season on his way to 653 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Elijah Smoot averaged 46.2 receiving yards per game on 3.6 targets per game a season ago.

Georgia Stats Leaders (2022)

Stetson Bennett had a passing stat line last season of 4,122 yards with a 68.1% completion rate (310-for-455), 27 touchdowns, seven interceptions, and an average of 274.8 yards per game. His rushing stat line was 57 carries for 205 yards and 10 TDs.

Last year Kenny McIntosh churned out 829 rushing yards (55.3 per game) and 10 touchdowns. In the receiving game, he made 43 catches for 499 yards and two scores.

Daijun Edwards ran for 775 yards on 139 carries (51.7 yards per game), with seven rushing touchdowns last year.

In the previous season, Brock Bowers grabbed 63 passes (on 88 targets) for 942 yards (62.8 per game). He also found the end zone seven times.

Ladd McConkey produced last year, grabbing 58 passes for 762 yards and seven touchdowns. He collected 50.8 receiving yards per game.

