The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) take on the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on September 2, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC. The Volunteers are favored by 28 points in the game. An over/under of 55.5 points has been set for the contest.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Virginia matchup.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Tennessee won 10 games against the spread last season, failing to cover three times.

The Volunteers were 3-0 ATS last season when playing as at least 28-point favorites.

Virginia went 4-6-0 ATS last season.

Tennessee & Virginia 2023 Futures Odds

Tennessee To Win the National Champ. +3500 Bet $100 to win $3500 To Win the SEC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400 Virginia To Win the ACC +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.