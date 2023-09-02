The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) and the Virginia Cavaliers (0-0) square off at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee on Saturday, September 2, 2023.

Tennessee sported the 93rd-ranked defense last season (405.4 yards allowed per game), and it was better on offense, ranking best with 525.5 yards per game. Virginia averaged 344 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 103rd in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 45th, surrendering 357.5 yards per contest.

Tennessee vs. Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Tennessee vs. Virginia Key Statistics (2022)

Tennessee Virginia 525.5 (4th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 344 (125th) 405.4 (100th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 357.5 (6th) 199.5 (26th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 123 (101st) 326.1 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 221 (79th) 11 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 22 (107th) 22 (22nd) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (111th)

Tennessee Stats Leaders (2022)

Hendon Hooker's previous season stat line: 3,135 passing yards (241.2 per game), 229-for-329 (69.6%), 27 touchdowns and two picks. He also ran for 430 yards on 104 carries with five rushing TDs.

Last season, Jaylen Wright rushed for 875 yards on 146 attempts (67.3 yards per game) and scored 10 times.

Jabari Small ran for 734 yards on 157 carries (56.5 yards per game), with 13 rushing touchdowns last year.

Jalin Hyatt picked up 67 receptions for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns last year. He was targeted 90 times, and averaged 97.5 yards per game.

Bru McCoy amassed 667 yards on 52 grabs with four touchdowns. He was targeted 78 times, and averaged 51.3 receiving yards per game.

Ramel Keyton grabbed 31 passes for 562 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 43.2 yards per game last season.

Virginia Stats Leaders (2022)

Brennan Armstrong completed 54.6% of his passes to throw for 2,210 and seven touchdowns last season. Armstrong also contributed on the ground, accumulating six touchdowns on 37.1 yards per game.

Perris Jones ran for two touchdowns on 365 yards a year ago.

Keytaon Thompson was targeted 7.8 times per game and collected 579 receiving yards over the course of 2022.

Dontayvion Wicks caught 30 passes last season on his way to 430 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Sackett Wood Jr. hauled in 12 passes on his way to 165 receiving yards a season ago.

