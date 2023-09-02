The No. 13 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (1-0) square off against an FCS opponent, the Tennessee State Tigers (0-0) on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking 12th-best in total offense (444 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (169 yards allowed per game). Tennessee State was a bottom-25 scoring offense last year, ranking 19th-worst with 18.3 points per game. On defense, it ranked 42nd in the FCS (24.7 points allowed per game).

Tennessee State vs. Notre Dame Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Saturday, September 2, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Watch this game on Fubo City: South Bend, Indiana

South Bend, Indiana Venue: Notre Dame Stadium

Tennessee State vs. Notre Dame Key Statistics (2022)

Tennessee State Notre Dame 315 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 396.2 (55th) 363.4 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.5 (29th) 133.5 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 189 (35th) 181.5 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 207.2 (98th) 2 (59th) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (58th) 1 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (96th)

Tennessee State Stats Leaders (2022)

Draylen Ellis connected on 54.8% of his passes to throw for 1,806 yards and eight touchdowns last season.

Jalen Rouse averaged 55.7 rushing yards per game and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Devon Starling ran for one rushing touchdown and 540 yards a year ago. Starling also was efficient as a receiver, totaling 16 receptions for 221 yards with one touchdown.

JJ Holloman was targeted 4.1 times per game and collected 353 receiving yards and one touchdown over the course of 2022.

Chevalier Brenson grabbed one touchdown and had 329 receiving yards (29.9 ypg) in 2022.

Notre Dame Stats Leaders

Sam Hartman has thrown for 251 yards (251 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 82.6% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes this season.

Audric Estime has carried the ball 16 times for a team-high 95 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on two catches for 26 yards (26 per game).

Jeremiyah Love has been handed the ball four times this year and racked up 40 yards (40 per game).

Jaden Greathouse's 68 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted three times and has collected three catches and two touchdowns.

Jayden Thomas has caught four passes for 63 yards (63 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Deion Colzie's three catches have yielded 45 yards and one touchdown.

